Azerbaijan's parliament speaker attends inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV

The enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV was held on Sunday in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City.

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, attended the event, which brought together heads of state and government, clergy, and prominent public figures from around the world, News.Az reports, citing the parliament.

During a meeting held on the sidelines of the inauguration, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

News.Az