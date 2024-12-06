Azerbaijan's parliament to host international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) is set to host an international parliamentary conference on “Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives” on December 6-8.

The event will be attended by about 100 representatives from the parliaments from 13 countries and international organizations, News.Az reports.The conference will focus on the role of parliaments in the ongoing global processes, the development of parliamentarism traditions, the potential of parliamentary diplomacy, and the contributions parliamentary debates can make in addressing contemporary global challenges.Moreover, the participants of the event will tour the liberated Azerbaijani territories and review the ongoing restoration and construction works there.

News.Az