+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting process in the Sept. 1 snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan was conducted very smoothly, Albanian MP Petro Koçi told journalists in Baku on Monday.

“We observed the elections in Azerbaijan. People came and voted for their candidates. These elections played a special role in the country’s politics,” he emphasized, News.Az reports.Koçi also noted that there were no violations during the voting process and that the elections were held under international law.On Sunday, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

News.Az