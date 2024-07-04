Azerbaijan's president attends "SCO plus" format meeting in Astana - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the "SCO plus" meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.President Ilham Aliyev earlier today arrived at the “Palace of Independence” to participate in the meeting.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.Then, the participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit posed together for a group photo.The “SCO plus” meeting brought together the heads of state and government from 16 countries. President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the Summit at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the SCO Chairman. This marks President Ilham Aliyev's second participation in a SCO Summit. Previously, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, then Chair of the SCO, the head of state attended the SCO Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022.During the Summit titled "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity", the heads of state and government of the SCO member countries will discuss a wide range of topical issues related to political, economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as other issues.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai in 2001 by six countries - China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.Currently, there are 9 SCO members (Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India, Iran), 3 observer members (Afghanistan, Mongolia, Belarus) and 14 dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka).Azerbaijan was granted the status of a dialogue partner at the Ufa summit in 2015. According to the Memorandum signed in 2016 in Beijing, Azerbaijan and the SCO agreed to cooperate in the various areas of mutual interest such as strengthening regional security and stability; fighting against terrorism, extremism and separatism and etc.

News.Az