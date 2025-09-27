Azerbaijan's president concludes his working visit to US

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the United States, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev took part and made a speech in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), held in New York from September 9 to 29, 2025. Centered around the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” the event brought global leaders together to reflect on the UN’s legacy and address today’s most pressing international challenges.

In addition to his UNGA engagement, President Ilham Aliyev held a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials, discussing bilateral cooperation, regional security, economic development, and strategic partnerships.

