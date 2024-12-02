Azerbaijan's president extends national holiday greetings to Lao counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Lao counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith, on the occasion of the national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – Republic Day, News.Az reports.We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Laos friendship. I fondly remember our meeting in Kazan this October, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust.I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the development of our friendly relations and the further deepening of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples and by utilizing existing opportunities,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.President Ilham Aliyev also invited President Thongloun Sisoulith to visit Azerbaijan.The Azerbaijani leader extended his best regards to Thongloun Sisoulith and wished the friendly people of Laos everlasting peace and prosperity.

News.Az