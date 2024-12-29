Azerbaijan's president reveals several facts regarding causes of plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham Aliyev disclosed several facts concerning the causes of the AZAL-owned aircraft crash near Aktau, News.Az reports.

The President stated: “Of course, the final version will become clear after the black boxes have been examined. However, the initial theories are also quite reasonable and are based on facts. The facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged from the outside over Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and almost lost control. We also know that electronic warfare systems put our plane out of control. This was the first impact on the plane. At the same time, as a result of fire from the ground, the tail of the plane was also severely damaged.”

