Azerbaijan's president says good opportunities exist for enhancing political ties with Bangladesh

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received the credentials of Amanul Haq, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The head of state emphasized the necessity of developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, noting the good opportunities for enhancing political relations as well as cooperation in various economic sectors, including trade and investment.President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of mutual support between the two countries within international organizations.The ambassador extended greetings from Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Amanul Haq to convey his own regards to the President of Bangladesh.Recalling his previous contacts with the President of Bangladesh, the head of state welcomed Mohammed Shahabuddin’s participation in COP29 and wished him success in his future endeavors.Amanul Haq expressed gratitude to the head of state for his kind words regarding bilateral relations.Highlighting the significance of COP29, the ambassador commended the fact that Bangladesh would participate at the presidential level in this event.

