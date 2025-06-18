Azerbaijan's president to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s communications director.

As part of the visit, Erdogan and Aliyev will attend the inauguration ceremony of a permanent housing project named “Azerbaijan Neighborhood” in southern Kahramanmaras province, built jointly by Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the devastating February 2023 earthquakes, Fahrettin Altun announced, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and current regional developments, he added.

News.Az