Azerbaijan's president visits Khanyurdu village, meets with relocated residents

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev toured the homes of resettled residents Rasim Javadov and Karam Abbasov, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Khanyurdu village, part of the Ballija village administrative territory in the Khojaly district, has seen 40 individual houses fully restored. An additional 65 homes are slated for restoration by the end of this year, with 93 more planned for repair and restoration in 2026. On July 14 of this year, 33 families, totaling 122 people, returned to their native Khanyurdu village.

Efforts are underway to establish modern social infrastructure in the village. A 14-km, 10 kV power line has been repaired and metering initiated; over 10 km of natural gas pipeline has been laid, and a 4-km existing gas line restored. An artesian well, a 400-cubic-meter water reservoir, and a drinking water network have also been repaired. A 10.4-km communication line has been installed, providing residents with access to fixed telephone, internet, and IPTV services. More than 2 km of internal village roads have been paved with asphalt. Preparatory work is ongoing for the repair and restoration of a general education facility, while major renovations are underway at an ambulatory medical center and a market building. Additionally, a 1-hectare recreation park has been established in the village.

President Ilham Aliyev also met with residents who have relocated to both Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages and held conversations with them.

President Ilham Aliyev said: You have now been settled on your native land for several days, and the conditions are good. Today, I visited both Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages to see the living conditions. We have practically rebuilt these two beautiful villages and placed them at your disposal. Live here in comfort, live happily - you deserve it.

You lived under difficult conditions for many years - in tent settlements, railway cars, dormitories, kindergartens, schools, and various makeshift places, enduring extremely harsh circumstances. But you never lost faith. You believed that you would return to your native land. That day has come. Now you are living in these beautiful, scenic, and pleasant places. This shows that justice must always prevail.

But to ensure justice, you must have strength - and a strong fist. In a few months, there will probably be thousands of people living in both villages. The state has created all the necessary conditions - houses, household plots, drinking water, natural gas, electricity. Once again, I say: you deserve this. Because you were the ones who endured the harshest conditions.

Throughout these thirty years, you demonstrated willpower and believed that this historic day would come, and that we would return to these lands - and we have. Both the Patriotic War of 2020 and the anti-terror operation of 2023 are our glorious victories. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. From now on, we will live here forever. No one can ever drive us out of these lands again.”

The residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention shown to them and for the conditions created.

