Azerbaijan's presidential aide shares video footage of concert programme in Shusha - VIDEO

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has posted the video footage about the concert program for the delegations of an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the country’s Shusha city.

“Shusha now. Concert program for the delegations of informal Shusha Summit of Organization of Turkic States,” Hajiyev said on X.The leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will attend the OTS informal summit, to be organized on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.The heads of observer countries and the OTS Secretary General are also expected to attend the event.The Karabakh Declaration, as well as several other important documents, are expected to be signed following the summit.A meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held before the summit.

