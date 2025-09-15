Azerbaijan's presidents visit several villages in Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visited Dashbulag village in the Khojaly district.

The head of state was briefed on the latest developments in the village, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Dashbulag came under Azerbaijan’s control during the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September 2023. Since then, extensive efforts have been carried out to establish the village’s social infrastructure.

The existing 20-kilometer electricity and gas lines, water reservoir, and subartesian well have been restored, a transformer has been installed, and metering work has commenced. In addition, approximately 8 kilometers of new gas lines have been laid, the drinking water network has been reconstructed, the project for communication lines has been approved, and preparations for construction are underway.

Social and utility facilities have been put into operation, a park and a flag square have been established, and internal roads have been asphalted.

Dashbulag has 195 houses, of which 39 are uninhabitable and 156 are partially habitable. To date, 15 houses have been restored. By the end of this year, 58 houses are expected to be ready for use, with an additional 83 houses scheduled for completion next year. So far, 14 families, totaling 72 people, have relocated to the village.

The head of state also visited the home of Mazahir Novruzov, a resident who relocated to Dashbulag, and conversed with his family members.

President Ilham Aliyev also visited Khojaly's Badara village.

Badara is one of the villages that came under Azerbaijan’s control during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in September 2023.

Several socially oriented projects implemented in the village included the restoration of existing power and gas lines, installation of a transformer, and completion of meter installation works, laying of a new gas pipeline, setting up of communication poles, and ongoing cable installation. Additionally, a park and a flag square have been established, and roads have been paved with asphalt.

The village has a total of 313 individual houses, of which 55 are uninhabitable and 258 are partially habitable. To date, 15 houses have been restored. Plans are in place to restore 115 houses by the end of this year and an additional 128 houses next year. So far, 14 families (55 people) have relocated to the village.

The head of state visited the home of Barat Novruzov, one of the residents who relocated to the village, and engaged in conversation with the family members.

