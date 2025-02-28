Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Somalia explore potential co-op in energy exploration and trading

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that the high-level meetings held on February 12 between Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, created a favorable foundation for cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the energy sector, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The meeting explored cooperation opportunities for Somali students to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to develop human capital in the oil and gas sector in Somalia and to enhance the knowledge and experience of Somali professionals in this field. The meeting also addressed potential collaboration in various areas of the energy sector, including exploration and trading, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

