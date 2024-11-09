Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia hosted an event marking 8 November – the Victory Day, the national holiday of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The Victory Day function was attended by Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia.The event started with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. Then, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.The event participants watched a video highlighting the address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the opening of the Victory Park in Baku on November 8, as well as a video prepared by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Victory Day.Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev briefed the participants about the current situation emerged in the region and the policy pursued by Azerbaijan following the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh on September 19 last year.Then, the participants familiarized themselves with a photo exhibition dedicated to the Victory Day.

News.Az