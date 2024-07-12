Azerbaijan's victory ‘example of how justice come out in resounding fashion’: Pakistani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s victory is an example of how justice and fair play really come out in a resounding fashion, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said during a press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

PM Sharif noted that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan’s cause over these decades."And similarly, my very dear brother, you have always supported the cause of Kashmiris, those millions of people who have paid huge sacrifices more than seven decades to achieve their right of self-determination as per UN Security Council resolutions. Azerbaijan has been one friendly, brotherly country, along with other countries in the Middle East, Turkiye, who have stood by the cause of Kashmir," he added.

News.Az