Azerbaijan, Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations

Elmar Mammadyarov and Urbino Botelho had a meeting in New York

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Urbino Botelho had a meeting in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 73rd session, the sides signed "Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe".

