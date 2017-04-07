Azerbaijan satisfied with increase of oil price to $66 - Fitch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the oil price rise in recent months, the situation in oil producing countries still remains difficult, Fitch Rating reported.

According to Fitch’s evaluations, average price of the WTI crude oil made up $45.1 in 2016 and this figure will increase up to $52.50: “However, this is not sufficient for oil producing countries to solve the budgetary problems. Despite 11 of 14 countries of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa take necessary steps, the budget is executed with deficit“.



The agency says if the oil price makes up $66, Azerbaijan’s budget will be executed with surplus.



Russia is satisfied with increase of oil price up to $72. The agency says if oil price rises to $71, Kazakhstan’s budget will be executed with surplus.

News.Az

News.Az