Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia approve visa exemption agreement for diplomatic passport holders

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to exempt holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports from visa requirements for short-term visits.

The draft law on the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Saudi Arabia on waiving mutual visa requirements for short-term visits" was discussed at the Azerbaijani Parliament on Friday, News.Az reports.The document was signed on 27 September 2024 in New York City.Following the discussions, the draft law was adopted.

