Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia define cooperation fields for small and medium business development

Delegation of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia

A delegation led by Orxan Mammadov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, has been in a working visit to Saudi Arabia, AZERTAC reports.

The delegation took part at the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ conference internationally known as the ‘Davos in the Desert’, and held a series of bilateral meetings with the commerce chamber heads in Riyadh and Jeddah on mutual business opportunities.

The sides held business and investment discussions of mutually beneficial interests and signed relevant memorandums to define certain fields of cooperation to promote small and medium business development, focused on potential projects.

