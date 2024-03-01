Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss desalination of seawater

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all domains of the economy, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stressed the importance of collaborating with investors from Saudi Arabia in expanding economic relations between the two countries and achieving common objectives of transitioning to green energy. The minister described the project of the construction of the Wind Power Station in Azerbaijan by the ACWA Power company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an important example of cooperation.

The sides discussed the joint initiatives in the field of renewable energy, the advancements of wind power plant and seawater desalination projects in Azerbaijan, as well as explored potential areas for further collaboration.

News.Az