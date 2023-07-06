Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss energy co-op in bilateral format and within OPEC+

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with his Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the OPEC event in Vienna, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The discussions were mainly concerned with energy cooperation in a bilateral format and within OPEC+.

The meeting also discussed the current state of the global oil market, and measures concerning the voluntary reduction of production as part of the regulatory process.

The ministers also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation based on dialogue in order to avoid future problems of instability and energy shortages in energy markets.

News.Az