Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss enhancing economic partnership

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between our countries,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Additionally, we discussed enhancing economic partnerships and explored prospects for advancing joint initiatives in the realms of tourism and investments,” he added.

