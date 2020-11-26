Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding co-op within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement on a full ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities on November 9, 2020, and the importance of implementing a number of issues stemming from the statement, as well as stressed the significance of the joint statement in terms of ensuring lasting peace and development in the region.

The ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as exchanged views on expanding cooperation within international organizations.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az