Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss expansion of cooperation in military education

The leadership, teaching staff and students of the National Defense University and the Command and Staff College of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University in Azerbaijan.

The delegation was presented with a briefing on the history, educational system, and scientific activities of the National Defense University, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

At the meeting, the expansion of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries was discussed, detailed views were exchanged on the work to be done in this field, and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then the delegation visited the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University. The guests were informed about the main activities, opportunities and capabilities of the institute and the center.

At the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

News.Az