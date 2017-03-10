Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with a delegation headed by Minister of State for Gulf Affairs of the Kingdom of Sa

Minister Hasanov stressed the important role of the two countries’ leaders in expanding the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the successful development of these relations in various fields, APA reports.

Noting the importance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Thamer Al-Sabhan noted that there is great potential for this.

The sides also exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

