Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for bilateral relations
- 08 Feb 2022 15:11
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji has met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Shahin Abdullayev, News.Az reports.
The sides discussed prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in various areas.
They also noted that the two countries had recently entered a new phase of cooperation.