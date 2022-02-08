Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for bilateral relations

Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji has met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Shahin Abdullayev, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in various areas.

They also noted that the two countries had recently entered a new phase of cooperation.


News.Az 

