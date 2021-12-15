Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for expansion of ties between business structures

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held in Riyadh between Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov and Head of Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) Saleh Al-Rasheed, News.Az reports citing the agency.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries, expansion of the ties between business structures, and support for businessmen from abroad interested in making investments in Azerbaijan.

News.Az