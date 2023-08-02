Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss use of AI in customs system.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov has met with Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, News.Az reports.

They expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the customs services of the two countries and stressed the importance of further expansion of current relations.

The Saudi delegation was briefed about the improvements and innovations realized by the Azerbaijan’s Azerbaijani State Customs Service recently.

Employees of the Committee made presentations on risk management, digital ecosystems and initiatives.

The meeting also saw discussions on risk management, electronic commerce, law violations, use of artificial intelligence in the customs system.

The sides agreed to create working groups in order to study and share the experiences gained by the customs authorities of both countries.

News.Az