Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and investment fields

The 4th meeting of the Joint Business Council of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was held in Riyadh. The meeting was co-organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Saudi Chambers, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, co-chairs of the Business Council - Chairman of the Board of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov and CEO of Al Rajhi International for Investment Akhmet Ali Al Dakhilin, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev and businessmen from both countries.

The meeting saw discussions on the export potential of both countries, opportunities for business and investment in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, prospects for expanding cooperation and connections between business circles in the field of trade and investment.

The parties also exchanged views on the implementation of joint initiatives and projects, strengthening the role of the joint business council of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in these areas, and increasing the role of SMEs in promoting investment.

News.Az