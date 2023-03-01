Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next round of political consultations has been held between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Saudi Arabian delegation by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the political consultations, the sides discussed current state of and prospects for development of bilateral relations in fields of politics, economy, energy, humanitarian aid and inter-parliamentary relations, including issues for cooperation within the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Saudi Arabian delegation was informed about the current post-conflict situation in the region, as well as restoration, reconstruction and reintegration works carried out in the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

