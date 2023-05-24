Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink energy cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on energy cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov described Saudi Arabia as an important partner and brother country for Azerbaijan.

“We signed a cooperation agreement in the field of energy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an important partner and brother country of Azerbaijan. Our energy cooperation will be multifaceted and more comprehensive,” he added.

News.Az