Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull cooperation in aviation and innovation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, News.Az reports. 

The two discussed potential collaborations between the two countries in the fields of transport, aviation and innovation.


