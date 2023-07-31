Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the high level of cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields as well as exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev also attended the meeting.

News.Az