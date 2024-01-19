Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull economic and trade relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Faisal Alibrahim as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“As part of our trip to the World Economic Forum to Davos, we met with Faisal Alibrahim, the Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia. Our discussions covered the issues on the agenda of our bilateral economic relations, the diversification of the trade relations, as well as the mutual promotion of investments,” he noted.

News.Az