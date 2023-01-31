Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull organizing mutual business missions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov discussed the ways of stepping up activity of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Working Group during the online meeting with Deputy Minister for International Relations at Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Hassnah, News.Az reports.

The meeting also focused on bilateral cooperation, promotion of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council established under the agreement signed between KOBIA and the Federation of Saudi Arabian Chambers last December, investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, and organization of mutual business missions.

News.Az