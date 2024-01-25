Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for co-op in field of social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Hidayat Abdullayev has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the country Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, News.Az reports.

Hidayat Abdullayev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are constantly expanding. He emphasized that the heads of state of two countries pay special attention to the development of these ties.

The deputy minister highlighted the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years. He also underscored the importance of the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers (ICLM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held in Baku in last November in terms of the development of relations among the OIC member countries.

The deputy minister informed about work done to develop the bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the social sphere.

Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili hailed the constant evolution of relations between the two countries, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the field of labor and social protection.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the social sector.

News.Az