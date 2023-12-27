Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for cooperation in cultural sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the country Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili on Monday, News.Az reports.

The discussions revolved around the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in the sphere of culture.

They hailed the declaration of Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of Islamic World for 2024 by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), as well as the upcoming events to be held next year.

Minister Karimli expressed his hope for Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the 6th Global Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in the Azerbaijani capital in 2024 within the “Baku process” initiative.

News.Az