Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia set to establish joint business council

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on the establishment of the joint Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council was signed between the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers on December 19.

The signing took place within the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth, News.Az reports.

The council, which will include representatives of the business communities of both countries, will support the initiatives of entrepreneurs, help establish direct partnerships between businessmen, organize mutual visits, meetings, seminars, round tables, and other events, as well as exchange information between the business circles.

Speaking at the meeting of the commission, Chairman of the KOBIA Board Orkhan Mammadov informed about cooperation with the relevant structures of Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the agency will continue its activities to expand ties between the business circles of the two countries, develop cooperation between business communities and further develop the trade ties.

News.Az