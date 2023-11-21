Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on anti-corruption cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of prevention and fight against corruption, News.Az reports.

The Memorandum was inked by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, who is on a working visit to the country.

The document envisages strengthening judicial cooperation between the two institutions, boosting the existing ties in the future and deepening legal relations.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries reached the level of strategic partnership thanks to the joint efforts and political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two also underlined that bilateral relations based on deep historical and cultural roots would be successfully developed in the future as well.

News.Az