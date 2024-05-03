Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia step up energy partnership

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on Friday met with the visiting Saudi delegation headed by Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud.

The meeting saw discussions on cooperation in order to achieve success within the framework of COP29, as well as issues of joint cooperation and investment opportunities between SOCAR and Saudi Arabian companies in the fields of oil refining, supply of petrochemical products, low-emission fuel, and technologies, News.Az reports citing the Energy Ministry’s press service.

At the end of the meeting, the Protocol of the Third Meeting of the Joint Technical Committee between the Energy Ministries of both countries was signed. Also, an Implementation Agreement on a 200 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and a Framework Agreement on a 200 MW onshore wind energy project were signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power.

