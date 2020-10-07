Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says 28 civilians killed since Armenia launched attacks

Some 28 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 144 wounded since the Armenian armed forces launched attacks, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Wednesday.

Some 66 civilian facilities and 427 houses were damaged as a result of the Armenian shelling, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.


