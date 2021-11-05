Azerbaijan says about 1,700 bodies of servicemen handed over to Armenia so far

Azerbaijan says about 1,700 bodies of servicemen handed over to Armenia so far

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia in accordance with the humanitarian law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference, hosted by ADA University on Friday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov stressed that nothing is known about the fate of 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens, who disappeared in the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.

The minister said that today the main goal is the return of compatriots to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“People visiting these territories are surprised by the scale of the destruction and the commissioning of the Fuzuli International Airport in the shortest period, the beginning of the construction of airports in Zangilan and Lachin, the construction of roads, approval of the general plans of cities,” Bayramov added. “We will return the first inhabitants to these lands soon.”

News.Az