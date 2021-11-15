Azerbaijan says all responsibility for current tension lies directly with Armenia’s military-political leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

All responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

She was commenting on the statements voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting of the country’s Security Council.

The spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures in response to the provocations recently committed by Armenia.

“Last week, on November 9, about 60 personnel of the Armenian armed forces concentrated on the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Garagol in the Lachin district. On November 13, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar district. On November 14, Azerbaijan has taken the corresponding measures in response to the preparation of the Armenian armed forces for the next provocation in the direction of the Lachin district,” Abdullayeva said.

“We emphasize that the Azerbaijani servicemen perform their official duties in the sovereign territories of our country. We also remind that the main responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” she added.

