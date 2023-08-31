Azerbaijan says Armenia and separatist regime responsible for non-acceptance of food cargo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on Armenia and its separatist regime, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev recalled that discussions between the Azerbaijani side and the Russian peacekeeping contingent took place yesterday.

“The issue of food cargo being delivered via Russian peacekeepers' vehicles was also discussed. However, the information that appeared in the media yesterday indicates that they are trying to prevent this through some organized protests. The delivery of food cargo here once again clearly demonstrates Azerbaijan’s goodwill. The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the separatist regime and Armenia, which continues to play its role in this manipulative process,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az