Azerbaijan says Armenia continues spreading disinformation

The information spread by the Armenian media about alleged firing of the civilians living in the cities of Shusha and Khojavend by Azerbaijani army since the morning is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. 

The ministry once again declared that Azerbaijani army doesn’t shoot at the civilian population and infrastructure.


