Azerbaijan says Armenia continues to aggravate situation in region

Since the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces units in the direction of the Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region have been aggravating the situation in the region by subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the Kalbajar direction using various caliber weapons, mortars, artillery pieces and attack UAVs, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, the Armenian side is assembling additional military equipment and manpower in positions stationed in the direction of the Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region.

The Armenian side is disseminating disinformation to create prerequisites for further provocations and thereby attempting to form a false opinion in the international community.

“We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the current tension and its consequences,” the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az