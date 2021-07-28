Azerbaijan says Armenia does not abide by ceasefire

Armenia does not comply with the ceasefire requirements, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan accepted Russia’s initiative to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border starting from 10:00 Baku time, the ministry noted.

In spite of this, the Armenian side continues to aggravate the situation and shell Azerbaijani positions additionally using tanks and 120 mm mortars, it added.

