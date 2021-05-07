Azerbaijan says Armenia does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia does not fulfill its obligations upon the international humanitarian law, as well as upon the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the appeal of the French Foreign Ministry and Global Affairs Canada (GAC, or Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development) to release Armenian detainees.

According to her, the French MFA and the GAC positively assessed the release of the three Armenian detainees and called for the release of other detainees.

"This isn’t the first humane step on the part of Azerbaijan. Our country handed over Armenian prisoners to the opposite side even during military operations,” she reminded. “After the cessation of hostilities, the Azerbaijani side handed over more than 70 Armenian prisoners. In response, Armenia struck a blow to the fragile peace achieved with great difficulty, by introducing their troops into Azerbaijani territories literally 20 days after the cessation of hostilities.”

“As a result of the terrorist attack committed by these soldiers, four Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and one civilian was injured,” the spokesperson added.

“We bring to the attention of the MFA of France and GAC that the Armenian side does not fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, as well as under the signed trilateral declaration," the spokesperson said.

Besides, she stressed that both countries are informed that Armenia hasn't yet provided information about almost four thousand Azerbaijanis who disappeared during the first Karabakh war in 1991-1994 and also refuses to hand over maps of mined areas in the liberated territories.

"If the French Foreign Ministry and Global Affairs Canada want to demonstrate not a one-sided, but an objective approach to the issue, then they must demand that Armenia comply with the obligations of international humanitarian law and abandon activities and actions that impede sustainable peace in the region. Otherwise, this could cause a serious blow to confidence to both countries in Azerbaijani society," Abdullayeva added.

News.Az