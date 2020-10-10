Azerbaijan says Armenia keeps spreading disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry on the alleged hitting of Yeritsvank and Artsvanik settlements by Azerbaijan’s UAVs is false and yet another provocation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry categorically refutes these allegations.

The Azerbaijani Army has never fired and fires on any facilities on the territory of Armenia, said the ministry, calling Armenian disinformation a ‘deliberate provocation’.

News.Az