Azerbaijan says Armenia must finally recognize that there is no alternative to peace, co-op in region

Currently, after the existence of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories were brought to an end, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region, said a statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The statement was made on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

"Against the backdrop of these promising conditions, being committed to the normalization of relations between the two countries, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region, Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to demonstrate a constructive and just position in the peace process and to understand the realities in the region properly," the ministry said.

Armenia must finally recognize that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stressed.

"Being committed to its obligations, Azerbaijan, launching the peace initiative immediately after the end of the war and conflict, began to actively promote the idea of normalization of relations between the two countries and the peace process, taking measures to carry out large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as for reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region into our society," said the ministry.

"Ignoring the warnings of Azerbaijan at various levels and platforms, the illegal Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan increased their provocations this year in September and committed a landmine explosion, which killed 6 Azerbaijani civilians and police officers in a day. In response, on September 19-20, 2023, in order to put an end to the existence of illegal Armenian forces, as well as to restore full sovereignty over all its territories, Azerbaijan carried out counter-terrorism measures within 24 hours in the Garabagh region," the ministry added.

News.Az